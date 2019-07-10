West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (02 - 08 July 2019)

BURKINA FASO

INTERNAL DISPLACEMENT RISES TO 220,000

The humanitarian emergency in Burkina Faso continues to worsen, as persistent armed attacks and insecurity forces thousands of people to flee their homes.

Around 220,000 people are now displaced, up from 171,000 in May. The majority of them have sought refuge in other communities. The country’s 13 regions now host people uprooted by the violence. Secondary displacement is also becoming frequent especially in the Centre Nord and Sahel regions, which respectively host 80,000 and 122,000 displaced people, the highest of any region. With the insecurity, the prospects of a return remain slim, increasing the needs of displaced and host families and requiring stepped up the humanitarian response.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

OVER 79,0000 VACCINATED AGAINST POLIO

Around 79,000 under 5 children have been vaccinated against polio in a campaign launched after two cases were detected in May. More vaccination rounds are planned. The Health Ministry on 29 May declared a national public health emergency after two children were diagnosed with type 2 poliovirus.

NIGER

ASSAILANTS ABDUCT 12 CIVILIANS

Armed attackers on 2 and 3 July abducted 12 people in two localities in the south-eastern Diffa region. Armed attacks and kidnapping have surged in the region in recent months. Since January, 147 civilians have been kidnapped in Diffa, the highest number since 2015 when armed groups based in north-east Nigeria begun cross-border incursions.

NIGER

ATTEMPT TO STEAL AID VEHICLE THWARTED

Two armed men on motorbikes on 3 July stole an aid organization’s vehicle at a refugee site in the western Tahoua region. They stopped the vehicle and ordered the driver, who was not harmed in the incident, to hand over the keys, and drove off. Security forces alerted of the theft gave chase and intercepted the vehicle before it crossed the border into Mali, capturing one of the hijackers.

Armed attackers have stolen nine vehicles belonging to aid organizations in the last three months in regions bordering Mali. One of the vehicles was used in an attack on 13 May on Koutoukale prison 30km from the capital Niamey.

NIGERIA

OVER 3,000 NEWLY DISPLACED LACK SHELTER

More than 3,000 people at a camp for the displaced in Bama town are sleeping in the open. The camp currently hosts 8,213 people. In June, 740 people arrived at the camp fleeing military operations in Konduga and Bama localities. Rising armed violence in north-east Nigeria has uprooted some 134,000 people from their homes since January, forcing many of them into already overcrowded camps and sites.