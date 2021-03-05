West and Central Africa Transhumance Crisis Response Plan 2021

IOM Vision

Climate change has been impacting the route and calendars of nomadic herders throughout Western Africa threatening the peaceful cohabitation between all involved stakeholders as competition to access natural sources fuels violence and forced displacements. At the local level, IOM supports its Member States to develop early alert mechanisms and to reinforce local conflict mitigation strategies to pre-empt the risk of conflicts associated with herds movements. At the regional level, IOM supports the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), its Member States, the regional herders' network and its national members, promoting multilateralism by ensuring that ECOWAS remains the forum where international transhumance is managed in a harmonized way.