West and Central Africa: Situation Report, 31 Dec 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

West and Central Africa faces some of the world's most complex challenges. Acute crises are deteriorating. In 2022, over 61 million people will require assistance and protection.

Over 28 million people are acutely food insecure in West and Central Africa. Trends point towards a further deterioration if support to stem food insecurity is not ramped up.

This is the largest number of acutely food insecure people in West and Central Africa since 2014, with severe levels in parts of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania & Niger.

Climate change, heavy rains & floods take a toll on human life, property, land, & livestock. In 2021, flooding affected over 1.2 million people in 13 countries of the region.