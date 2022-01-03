Burkina Faso + 11 more

West and Central Africa: Situation Report, 31 Dec 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • West and Central Africa faces some of the world's most complex challenges. Acute crises are deteriorating. In 2022, over 61 million people will require assistance and protection.

  • Over 28 million people are acutely food insecure in West and Central Africa. Trends point towards a further deterioration if support to stem food insecurity is not ramped up.

  • This is the largest number of acutely food insecure people in West and Central Africa since 2014, with severe levels in parts of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania & Niger.

  • Climate change, heavy rains & floods take a toll on human life, property, land, & livestock. In 2021, flooding affected over 1.2 million people in 13 countries of the region.

  • In the Sahel, 3.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes, more than ever, including over 2.5 million internally displaced, & about 1 million refugees & asylum seekers

