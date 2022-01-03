West and Central Africa: Regional Humanitarian Fund Bulletin (as of 31 December 2021)

The Regional Humanitarian Fund for West and Central Africa (RHFWCA), the first-ever Regionally-hosted Pooled Fund (RhPF) managed by OCHA, was launched in late June following the Director-level Meeting co-hosted by the governments of Denmark and Germany and OCHA on 12 March 2021.

A surge mission commissioned by OCHA from 28 June to 29 October in Niamey permitted to establish the first country envelope in Niger and launched the first-ever allocation of the fund with an envelope of $12.5 million. The activities funded through that first allocation focus on scaling up emergency humanitarian operations in the border areas impacted by the crisis, including the three-border area shared by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger , as well as the regions of Lake Chad and Maradi bordering Nigeria. The allocation targets primarily displaced persons and host communities impacted by recent conflicts, transhumance issues, and the consequences of global warming in the most marginalized and hard-to-reach areas.

A second surge mission is currently ongoing in Ouagadougou to establish the Burkina Faso country envelope with the aim to launch the second allocation of the fund in Burkina during the first quarter of 2022. We take this opportunity to thank our donors for their spontaneous and generous support for the establishment of this new funding mechanism for the humanitarian response in West and Central Africa.