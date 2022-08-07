West Africa Impact Report 2021

Driving towards significant impact for the most vulnerable children requires honest reflection. This impact report attempts to highlight both successes and lessons learned of World Vision programmes across West Africa (Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Ghana, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Sierra Leone), particularly across key strategic areas of child health, child protection, literacy and the ability of families to improve their own livelihoods, to enable the sustained well-being of children.

As an impact-driven organisation, World Vision has a clear framework for measuring impact and strong accountability processes for delivery. Data is presented in this report against the key strategic priorities using external benchmarks where possible to enable genuine review of observed progress. The operating conditions across West Africa mean that achieving significant change for children and families, especially the most vulnerable, is challenging to say the least.