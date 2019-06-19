19 Jun 2019

West Africa 4Mi Update - May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mixed Migration Centre
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (251.55 KB)

Overview

In May 2019, the Mixed Migration Monitoring Mechanism Initiative (4Mi) conducted 541 in-depth interviews with refugees and migrants in West Africa. 160 people were interviewed in Burkina Faso (in Bobo Dioulasso, Dori and Kantchari) and in Niger (in Agadez, Diffa, Niamey and Tillabery), 221 in Mali (in Ber, Gao, Kayes, Mopti and Timbuktu).

Profiles

30% of respondents (160) were women vs. 70% (381) men. The average age of respondents was 30 years. The main countries of origin are Burkina Faso (14%), Guinea (12%), Mali and Niger (10%), Nigeria (9%). As is consistently the case, the majority of respondents (91%) cite economic reasons as their main motivation for departure, followed by personal and family reasons (28%) and violence and general insecurity (16%). Gender disaggregated data does not reveal a difference between men and women when it comes to citing economic reasons for departure – a slight deviation from the general trend. Family reasons, as is typically the case, are cited more by women as a reason for departure (39% women vs. 24% men.

