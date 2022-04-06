WCA Regional Nutrition Working Group - Joint Note on the Nutrition Situation in the West and Central Africa Region, March 2022

Prevalence and burden of Global Acute Malnutrition

In the Sahel G5+1 countries, results of the nutritional surveys carried out in 2021 show the persistence, even the increase in the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) among children under 5.

In Mauritania, Niger and Chad, GAM prevalences are above the “alert” threshold of 10%, while in many areas of some countries (Menaka Region of Mali, South Mauritania, Diffa Region of Niger, and East/West Chad), GAM rates exceed the emergency threshold of 15%.

The recent IPC acute malnutrition analysis in Mali shows that between October 2021 and May 2022, 16 administrative subdivisions will likely be in a Serious nutritional situation (IPC Phase 3) and 3 other administrative subdivisions in a Critical situation (IPC Phase 4). Between June and August 2022, a progressive deterioration in the nutritional situation is expected, with 37 administrative subdivisions, out of 51 analysed, in a Serious condition and five administrative subdivisions likely in a Critical condition¹.

In Nigeria, both in the North-East and the North-West, the insecurity situation continues to deteriorate which leads to an increase in the number of displaced people, with increased vulnerabilities. The results of the nutrition survey conducted in December 2021 in the North-West with the rapid SMART methodology indicate that the prevalence of global wasting for Sokoto State by LGAs² among children aged 6-59 months ranged from 7.3% in Sabon Birni LGA to an emergency level of 30.1% in Isa LGA, and the prevalence of severe wasting ranged from 0.3% to a very critical level of 10.2%.

As a result, in 2022, it is estimated that 6.3 million children aged 6-59 months in the Sahel G5+1 will suffer from wasting, of which more than 1.4 million children will suffer from severe wasting.

When compared to previous years, the number of expected GAM cases has never been so high, showing an increase of 27% as compared to 2021 estimates and a 62% increase as compared to 2018, reaching for the fifth year in a row a record high level.

In 2021, out of the 1.8 million children under five suffering from severe wasting that were targeted for treatment in the 9 Sahel countries , 1.6 million (89%) were admitted in health facilities. Compared to 2020, a slight increase of 2% is recorded in the number of new admissions. As compared to the past 5 years, this represents the highest rate of achievement.