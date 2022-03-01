Burkina Faso
Unrest Burkina Faso - Civilians under blockade in Djibo (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 March 2022)
- Since 17 February 2022, non-state armed groups have imposed a blockade on Djibo, Sahel region. Populations and goods are therefore unable to enter/leave the town. Four health centres have closed due to insecurity and access to water is impeded by the destruction of the water treatment facility.
- Djibo already hosts 17% of the total 1,579,976 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Burkina Faso. Local authorities report 24,770 new IDPs as of 26 February, fleeing non-state armed groups threats. Humanitarian needs are pressing in terms of protection/psychological support, shelter, access to food and water.
- 3.5 million Burkinabe need humanitarian assistance in 2022 according to initial estimates, of which 2.6 million severely food insecure during the lean season, including 436,393 in pre-famine (IPC phase 4), the highest number since 2018. Severe Acute Malnutrition rate is 2.7% in the Sahel region, above the emergency threshold.