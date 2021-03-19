United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region

Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov

At the Coalition for the Sahel Ministerial today, the United States announced more than $80 million in additional assistance for the Sahel region of West Africa, where 20 million people are in dire need due to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Across the Sahel, vulnerable communities in Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, continue to face environmental crises year after year due to recurrent drought and historic flooding. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened issues of food insecurity, displacement, and lack of access to basic services.

This additional humanitarian and development assistance includes more than $55 million from USAID, and more than $25 million from the State Department. It will help provide emergency food assistance, clean drinking water, shelter, sanitation and hygiene services for refugees, internally displaced people, and vulnerable host communities.

The United States is a leading donor to the humanitarian response in the Sahel region. It is committed to helping people affected by the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis, and encourages other donors in the Coalition for the Sahel and beyond to generously contribute to providing life-saving assistance.

