United Nations Peacebuilding Commission Press Statement on Burkina Faso (15 July 2022)

1. On 15 July 2022, at the request of the Government of Burkina Faso, the Chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), H.E. Ms. Rabab Fatima, convened a meeting on Burkina Faso with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe abroad, Mrs. Olivia Ragnaghnewendé, ROUAMBA, and the Minister of State to the President of Burkina Faso, in charge of Social Cohesion and Reconciliation, Mr. Yero BOLY, who presented the priorities of the Transition Authorities of Burkina Faso, and senior UN officials, including the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, and the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Burkina Faso.

2. The PBC welcomed progress in the transition process while acknowledging the serious security, political and humanitarian challenges facing the country as well as the sub-region. The PBC welcomed efforts by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to address the situation in Burkina Faso, including the outcome of the ECOWAS Ordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of 3rd July and the preliminary engagements of the ECOWAS Mediator for Burkina Faso. The PBC strongly encouraged Burkina Faso to swiftly implement the transition timetable and to ensure a peaceful and inclusive transition process with respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law.

3. The PBC called on the United Nations entities to enhance integrated support to Burkina Faso in the implementation of the transition timetable, and to support the regional and subregional efforts in this regard. The PBC urged international and regional partners to reinforce their support to efforts aimed at combating violent extremism, which leads to terrorism and insecurity, and at restoring social cohesion and stability in the country. The PBC welcomed on-going support by the Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) to Burkina Faso in its peacebuilding efforts in-country and at cross-border levels.

4. The PBC expressed its commitment, within its mandate, to accompanying Burkina Faso in its peacebuilding efforts, including dialogue, social cohesion, national reconciliation, and called on partners to sustain much needed support to Burkina Faso during and after the transition.