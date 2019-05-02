02 May 2019

UNICEF Sahel Region Nutrition Dashboard, as of 28 February 2019

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (5.03 MB)

Key Messages

• Results from the 2018 nutrition surveys show a persistence in high prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM); significantly higher than in 2017 in Mauritania and Mali. The situation often apears stable at national level however large sub-national disparities exist.

• GAM prevalance > 10% in Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger; GAM prevalence > 15% in several regions of Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

• SAM prevalence >2% are at the highest level since 2016.

• Estimated number of children aged 6-59 months suffering from SAM in 2019: 2,873,160 (58% in Nigeria and 39% in the G5+1 Sahel).

• Out of these 2,086,320 SAM children targeted for treatment (i.e. 71% of the total number).

• New SAM admissions in January-February 2019: 142,744 in the 9 Sahel Countries (41% in Nigeria and 53% in the G5+1 Sahel).

• Data completness is estimated at 60% for the whole region. Data from Niger and Senegal are still not available for the two first month of 2019.

• 52% of the RUTF pipeline is secured for the whole Sahel, however large disparities exist between countries.

• Persistence of food and nutritional insecurity, particularly in Central and South-Eastern Mauritania and in conflict areas of Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali (PREGE, March 2019). 4.8 million people expected in crisis phase or worst between March and May 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.