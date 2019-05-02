UNICEF Sahel Region Nutrition Dashboard, as of 28 February 2019

Key Messages

• Results from the 2018 nutrition surveys show a persistence in high prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM); significantly higher than in 2017 in Mauritania and Mali. The situation often apears stable at national level however large sub-national disparities exist.

• GAM prevalance > 10% in Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger; GAM prevalence > 15% in several regions of Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

• SAM prevalence >2% are at the highest level since 2016.

• Estimated number of children aged 6-59 months suffering from SAM in 2019: 2,873,160 (58% in Nigeria and 39% in the G5+1 Sahel).

• Out of these 2,086,320 SAM children targeted for treatment (i.e. 71% of the total number).

• New SAM admissions in January-February 2019: 142,744 in the 9 Sahel Countries (41% in Nigeria and 53% in the G5+1 Sahel).

• Data completness is estimated at 60% for the whole region. Data from Niger and Senegal are still not available for the two first month of 2019.

• 52% of the RUTF pipeline is secured for the whole Sahel, however large disparities exist between countries.

• Persistence of food and nutritional insecurity, particularly in Central and South-Eastern Mauritania and in conflict areas of Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali (PREGE, March 2019). 4.8 million people expected in crisis phase or worst between March and May 2019.