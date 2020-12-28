UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 (Reporting Period: 1 to 31 October 2020)

Highlights

As of 10 November, the number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 1,049,767 (CONASUR), out of which over 60 per cent are children and approximately 43 per cent are school-age children (418,801) according to the Education Cluster.

More than 100,000 children living in hard-to-reach areas due to insecurity still not have access to formal education.

Burkina Faso registered 20 security incidents in September, causing 43 civilian casualties.

On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 2,508 cases by the end of October 2020 (Ministry of Health (MoH))

As part of 2021 humanitarian planning, the addition of the Centre-Est region will bring number of regions to 6 for the humanitarian response and the response to COVID-19 will target the whole country.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In line with the 2020 UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children appeal (HAC) appeal, the funding gap at the end of October 2020 was US$64.53 million (67 per cent). UNICEF Burkina Faso would like to recognize the generous support of key partners, who have contributed US$25.53 million in 20201 and US$6.6 million in 2019 to the HAC 20202 . UNICEF also recognizes the flexible and unearmarked funding received in 2020 from the Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund3 .

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the revised Humanitarian Response Plan 20204 (HRP), an estimated 2.1 million people are in need of protection and 2.9 million people are dependent on humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso. The country is severely affected by a humanitarian crisis due to insecurity. Attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) dramatically increased in 2019 and maintained the same space in the first months of 2020, with more civilians being targeted or threatened.

Consequently, new waves of displacements took place in several regions.

Internally displaced persons (IDP)

Registration of new IDPs is conducted by the Conseil national de secours d’urgence et de réhabilitation (CONASUR), the government institution in charge of data collection and humanitarian response. As of 10 November5 , 1,049,767 IDPs had been registered in the country (60 per cent children). Centre-Nord and Sahel remain the regions hosting the highest percentage of displaced populations (41 and 33 per cent respectively).

As of 25 October, 91 out of 1,064 health centres (8,6 per cent) in five emergency-affected regions6 were closed and 232 (21.8 per cent) offered reduced services. An estimated 964,235 people have no or limited access to nutrition and health services.

As of 21 September7 , 2,206 schools were still closed due to insecurity, after general close down on 16 March due to COVID-198 .

On 9 March9 , the government of Burkina Faso declared the COVID-19 epidemic. As of 31st October10, the Ministry of health (MoH) confirmed 2,508 cases (856 females, 1,652 males) 2,273 recovered and 67 deaths in the 13 regions of the country. Ten of these regions11 still have active cases. The average age of confirmed cases is 39.9 years and 64,6 years for deaths.