UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 1 to 30 September 2020)

Highlights

Access to beneficiaries continues to reduce and is still impacting school activities, as a result of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 2,398 schools are closed among which 2,206 primary schools as a result of the security crisis

The government declared the flooding a natural disaster on 9 September 2020. Some schools have been used as shelters by about 600 people.

Burkina Faso registered 46 security incidents in September, causing 18 civilian casualties, including 3 children.

The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 1,034,609 (CONASUR, 8 September 2020), out of which over 60 per cent are children.

On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 2,032 cases by the end of September (Ministry of Health (MoH))

The results of a nutritional rapid survey in 11 municipalities hosting IDPs showed a very high (>15%) GAM prevalence in 2 municipalities, and high in 4 communes (between 10% and 15%).

Situation in Numbers

1,700,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

2,900,000 people in need (OCHA August 2020)

1,034,609 internally displaced persons (IDP) registered

624,674 children (60%) (CONASUR)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In line with the 2020 UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children appeal (HAC) appeal, the funding gap at the end of September 2020 was US$70.28 million (73 per cent). UNICEF Burkina Faso would like to recognize the generous support of key partners, who have contributed US$19.77 million in 2020 and US$6.6 million in 2019 to the HAC 2020. UNICEF also recognizes the flexible and unearmarked funding received in 2020 from the Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the revised Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 (HRP), an estimated 2.1 million people are in need of protection and 2.9 million people are dependent on humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso. The country is severely affected by a humanitarian crisis due to insecurity. Attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) dramatically increased in 2019 and maintained the same space in the first months of 2020, with more civilians being targeted or threatened. Consequently, new waves of displacements took place in several regions.