UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8, October 2019

Highlights

The security continues to deteriorate and gradually expand its geographic areas. Since January 2019, 520 security incidents were reported (UNDSS, 31 October) compared to 404 registered between 2015 and 2018. In October alone, 52 incidents related to non-state armed groups were registered and nearly 70 per cent targeted civilians.

The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) has reached at 486,360 (OCHA 29 October 2019), a six-fold increase compared to early 2019.

Three teachers were killed, two of them were in Sourou province (and one school was burned) and another in Ouindigui municipality in the Nord region (Ministry of national education, lliteracy and promotion of national languages (MENAPLN)).

1,085,771 people are affected by lack of health/nutrition services, as 85 health centers were closed and 93 are operating at a reduced capacity (Ministry of Health (MoH), 4 November 2019).

84,286 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated and registered in the health information management system, out of which 10,381 were registered in October (Nutrition Directorate activity report).

9,927 new children (including 5,161 girls) have obtained access to protection services, including 292 unaccompanied/separated ones (162 girls)

Early October, 12 emergency directors from UN entities and NGOs visited Burkina Faso to witness the growing humanitarian needs and made recommendations to accelerate ongoing humanitarian responses.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During the reporting period, the rapid response mechanism and other humanitarian actors reported several alerts on new population movements and conducted rapid multisectoral assessments to prioritize humanitarian responses.

Registration of new IDPs is ongoing by CONASUR, the governmental institution in charge of humanitarian response and new figures are expected before the end of the year. As of 29 October 2019, 486,360 IDPs (44 per cent children) had been registered by CONASUR throughout the country. All 13 regions are now hosting IDPs although the most affected regions remain the Centre-Nord (56 per cent) and Sahel (32 per cent).

By the end of October 2019, 85 out 964 health centres in five emergency-affected regions were closed. An estimated 1,085,771 people have no or limited access to nutrition and health services (MoH, 4 November 2019). Djibo health district (Sahel region) is the most affected with 18 health centers closed and 15 working with minimum operations out of 41. Barsalogho (Centre-Nord region) is the second most affected health district, with 10 out of 14 centres closed and Kongoussi (Centre-Nord region) with 13 out of 29 centres closed. Furthermore, 93 health centres are operating with reduced or minimum services.

The 2019-2020 school year started in Burkina Faso on1 st October 2019, including in the 6 regions where the challenge is high due to the state of emergency and the increasing displacement. The number of schools closed has decreased compared to the end of the previous school year. In fact, as of end of June more than 330,000 children and 9,000 teachers had no or limited access to schools in 6 regions, while as of end of October 1,455 schools remained closed due to insecurity, affecting 202,594 pupils and 6,313 teachers.