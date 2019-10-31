UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, September 2019

Highlights

• The country continues to face rapidly deteriorating security. In September, UNDSS registered 44 security incidents and the non-state armed groups (NSAG) continue their slow progress towards the CentreNord and Nord regions. Since January 2019, 478 security incidents were reported (as of 30 September), compared to 404 registered over the past four years (from 2015 to 2018).

• The number of internally displaced people (IDP) continues to rise. In September, 18,715 new IDPs were registered and settled in urban settings, in spontaneous sites, as well as in schools, bringing the overall number of IDPs to 486,360 (OCHA 8 October 2019).

• In September, the regional education authorities of the CentreNord region reported the occupation of schools by military: two primary schools in Barsalogho, Centre-Nord region, since May and two secondary schools in Dablo and Pensa, Centre-Nord region, since July. These schools are part of the closed ones during the 2018-2019 school year. The number of students affected have not yet been provided. UNICEF continues to monitor the situation of all closed and occupied schools in order to find appropriate solutions to the context.

• Five ambulances were looted and one burned down by NSAG in the Sahel health district. Overall, 69 health centres are closed and 71 are working with minimum operations, affecting an estimated 816,587 people (Ministry of Health (MoH) 27 September 2019).

• From January to September, 38,914 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated in nutrition services nationwide and registered in the national health information management system.