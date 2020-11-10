UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 1 to 31 August 2020)

Highlights

• Burkina Faso registered 35 security incidents in August, causing 33 civilian casualties, including 6 children

• The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 1,034,609 (CONASUR, 8 September 2020), out of which over 60 percent are children

• On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 1,370 cases by the end of August (Ministry of Health (MoH))

• According to the education in emergency technical secretariat of the Ministry of national education, literacy and national languages promotion (MENAPLN), the baccalaureate examination (high school diploma) took place from 3 to 21 August 2020. A total of 125,805 candidates (49 per cent girls) were registered, out of which 121,586 participated in the exams and (96.6 per cent), including 32,219 from regions affected by the security crisis (26.4 per cent). Out of the 47,840 candidates admitted, 23,432 (48.9 per cent) were from crisis-affected regions

• The results of a nutritional rapid survey in 11 municipalities hosting IDPs showed a very high (>15%) GAM prevalence in 2 municipalities, and high in 4 communes (between 10% and 15%)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the revised Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 (HRP), an estimated 2.1 million people are in need of protection and 2.9 million people are dependent on humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso. The country is severely affected by a humanitarian crisis due to insecurity. Attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) dramatically increased in 2019 and maintained the same pace in the first months of 2020, with more civilians being targeted or threatened.

Consequently, new waves of displacements took place in several regions.

Internally displaced persons Registration of new IDPs is conducted by the Conseil national de secours d’urgence et de réhabilitation (CONASUR), the government institution in charge of data collection and humanitarian response. As of 8 September, 1,013,234 IDPs had been registered in the country (60 per cent children). Centre-Nord and Sahel remain the regions hosting the highest percentage of displaced populations (41 and 33 per cent respectively).

As of 25 August, 95 out of 1,064 health centres (9 per cent) in five emergency-affected regions5 were closed and 199 health centre (19 per cent) operating partially. An estimated 1,7 million people have no/or limited access to nutrition and health services. The Sahel region continues to register the highest number of health centres closed, 55 out of 133 (42 per cent).

As of 10 March, 2,512 schools were closed due to insecurity depriving 349,909 children of their rights to education and affecting 11,219 teachers. All the schools closed down on 16 March due to COVID-19.

On 9 March, the government of Burkina Faso declared the COVID-19 epidemic. As of 31 August, the MoH confirmed 1,370 cases of COVID-19 (474 females, 896 males), 1,075 recovered and 55 deaths in 12 out of the 13 regions of the country, including 4 out of the 5 regions affected by insecurity. Nine of these regions still have active cases. The average age of confirmed cases is 40.5 years and 64,6 years for deaths.