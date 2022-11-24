UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: 1-31 October 2022

Highlights

96,315 people gained access to safe drinking water including 75,066 through water trucking thanks to UNICEF action in the Nord and Centre-Nord regions.

40,759 children under 5 were treated at community level as part of Integrated Community Case management (ICCM) including 23,252 cases of malaria, 6,746 cases of diarrhea and 10,761 cases of pneumonia in the five emergency regions (Sahel, Est, Centre-Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun, and Nord).

35,508 children under 5 were vaccinated against measles in the Ouargaye health district in the Centre-Est region.

13,930 new children (5,262 girls) gained access to the Radio Education Programme in the Centre-Nord, Est and Sahel regions.