UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: 1 to 30 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Burkina Faso registered 36 security incidents in June, causing 29 civilian casualties, including three children. There is a decrease in security incidents, from an average of 49 in January 2020 to 29 in June 2020

The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 921,471 (CONASUR, 7 June 2020), out of which 61 percent were children. According to the same report, 22 per cent of the IDPs live in host families.

On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 967 cases by the end of June (Ministry of Health - MoH Sitrep #124).

The school closure due to COVID-19 continues. Schools reopened partially on 1st June to prepare children to take their final exams in July.