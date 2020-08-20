Burkina Faso
UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: 1 to 30 June 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
Burkina Faso registered 36 security incidents in June, causing 29 civilian casualties, including three children. There is a decrease in security incidents, from an average of 49 in January 2020 to 29 in June 2020
The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 921,471 (CONASUR, 7 June 2020), out of which 61 percent were children. According to the same report, 22 per cent of the IDPs live in host families.
On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 967 cases by the end of June (Ministry of Health - MoH Sitrep #124).
The school closure due to COVID-19 continues. Schools reopened partially on 1st June to prepare children to take their final exams in July.
The Minister of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action issued an alert on 6 June 2020 on the high risk of flooding during the rainy season from June to September 2020, based on meteorological estimates that expect higher rainfall for the 2020 season compared to the average rainfall between 1981--2010. In June, several towns were affected, particularly in the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions, which together account for over 80 percent of the country's IDPs.