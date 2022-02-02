UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: October - December 2021

Highlights

·ABurkina Faso registered 337 security incidents were recorded and 331 people were killed (including two children) between October and December 2021.

·As of 31 December 2021, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached 1,579,976 (CONASUR) out of which 61.66 per cent are children.

·As of 31 December 2021, 18,421 cases of COVID-19 and 333 deaths were reported, with 1,133,497 people aged 18 and above being vaccinated (11,10 per cent).

·As of 31 December 2021, 295 health facilities (20 per cent) are affected by insecurity in the eight regions (minimum operation), including 149 (10.3 percent) which are completely closed, leaving more than 1,843,421 people without access to health care.

·From January 1st to December 31st 2021, the United Nations was able to verify 27 cases of attacks on schools in Burkina Faso depriving hundreds of thousands of children of access to education. These attacks include the abduction of teachers and students, killings and threats against teachers, the destruction of school infrastructure, and the looting of school property resulting in forced closure of schools.