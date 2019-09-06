UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, July 2019

Highlights

 In July, the security situation remained precarious and was mainly marked by attacks and criminal acts by non-state armed groups (NSAG) against the population, security forces and state representation in Sahel, Centre Nord, Est and Centre-Sud regions.

 On 11 July, the Government extended the state of emergency for another six months in 14 provinces, in 6 out of the 13 regions (Sahel, Nord, Centre-Est, Hauts-Bassins, Boucle du Mouhoun and Est).

 The number of internal displaced people (IDP) is still on rise. In July, nearly 17,800 new IDPs have been registered and are seeking refuge in urban settings, some in spontaneous sites such as administrative buildings and schools. These last displacements are happening during the lean season. (Conasur,25 July 2019)

 In mid-July, the Kinséré primary school and teacher’s homes were set on fire by unidentified armed elements in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, affecting 176 students and five teachers. In the locality of Mansila (Yagha province, Sahel region), unidentified armed men burned down five schools and threatened to destroy the remaining ones in the area if they were reopened.

 2,024 schools are still closed affecting more than 330,000 children and 9,000 teachers.

 64 health structures are closed and 65 are working with minimum operations, affecting an estimated 692,627 people (MoH, July 2019)

 From January to July 2019, 37,699 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated in nutrition services nationwide, of whom 912 were admitted during the reporting period (National health information system, Endos 2019)

Situation in number

31 July 2019

840,000 # children in need of humanitarian assistance out of

1.5 M # people in need (Revised Interagency Emergency Plan Burkina Faso 2019)

140,000 # children displaced out of

237,769 # Internally displaced people (IDPs) registered (Conasur,25 July 2019)

692,627 # persons without access to health

31,000 # Malian refugees UNICEF Appeal 2019 (HAC)

US$36.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Attacks against civilians have continued during the reporting period, leading to constant waves of displacements, mainly in the Sahel, Centre Nord and Est regions. As some of the host communities remain insecure, those IDPs are expected to seek refuge in more secured towns such as region or province capitals. It is estimated that an average of 100 new IDPs are arriving daily in Djibo, Dori and Kaya. As of 25 July 2019, there were 237,769 IDPs (59 per cent children) registered all over the country. All the regions are now hosting IDPs, although the most affected regions remain Sahel (53.6 per cent) and Centre Nord (34.7 per cent).

The new IDPs find refuge in spontaneous sites such as schools and administrative buildings.

By the end of July, 64 out of 816 health centres in five emergency-affected regions1 were closed. An estimated 692,627 people (around 408,000 children) have no or limited access to nutrition and health services, an increase of 291,327 people since the end of June. Djibo health district (Sahel region) is the most affected with 18 out of 41 health centres closed. Barsalogho (Centre-Nord region) is the second most affected health district, with 13 out of 14 centres closed and Kaya (region Centre-Nord region) with 12 facilities closed. Furthermore, 65 health centres are operating at reduced or minimum services. Of those, 23 are in Sahel, 15 in Centre-Nord and 14 in the Est regions.

The school year 2018-2019 concluded on 30 June. As of 31 July, the number of schools closed due to insecurity remained the same as in June: 2,024, affecting 330,292 children (158,541 girls) (OCHA, 10 July 2019). It is important to note that insecurity leading to school closures is sowing psychoses everywhere. Since January 2019, there have been 17 attacks against education. The number of Malian refugees has also increased in the last weeks from 25,620 to 31,000 people (Revised Emergency Plan Burkina Faso 2019)