UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: 1 - 30 September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

According to the revised 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, the number of children in need of humanitarian assistance increased from 2 to 2.8 million. In September 2022, 106 security incidents were registered, with two children and 175 adults killed.

96,315 people gained access to safe drinking water including 75,066 through water trucking in the Nord and Centre-Nord regions. 42,347 new children had access to the Radio Education Programme due to UNICEF action in the Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun and Sahel regions.

35,508 children under 5 were vaccinated against measles in the Ouargaye health district,

Centre-Est region. 42,377 children under 5 years of age out of 48,016 targeted for the year were assisted with curative care at the community level by CBHW for the top three killer childhood diseases in the six targeted regions. 8,436 new children (4,387 girls and 4,049 boys) were treated for SAM.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

4,900,000 People in need of humanitarian assistance

2,842,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance

1,719,332 Internally displaced persons registered

4,258 Schools closed (16.96% of all schools) affected

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

In line with the 2022 UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, the total amount of funding received at the end of September 2022 was US$48.7 million (27 per cent of the US$180 million required). UNICEF Burkina Faso would like to recognize the generous support of key partners, who have contributed almost US$44 million in 2022 , out of which US$13.4 from nonhumanitarian contributions , and US$4.8 million to the HAC 2021 . UNICEF also recognizes the flexible and unearmarked funding of US$5,480,000 received in 2022 from the Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Although there were fewer attacks by unidentified armed groups (UAGs) during the reporting period, UNICEF continues to operate in a high-risk, and highly constrained humanitarian context with increasing vulnerability and acute needs throughout the country.

Combined with seasonal rains, the destruction of bridges by UAGs and the planting of IEDs on major roads targeting convoys escorted by the military, insecurity continues to limit the operating space for humanitarian action, particularly in the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions.

The Bourzanga-Djibo axis (RN22) was the scene of two major attacks by UAG on escorted convoys with humanitarian assistance, resulting in approximately 100 civilian casualties and further aggravating the vulnerability of the almost 350,000 estimated population in the town of Djibo (Soum province, Sahel region). In the second half of September, local communities in the Djibo municipality, Sahel region, were exposed to a serious food security crisis, verging on a humanitarian disaster. Furthermore, most pupils and students in formal education have been affected by school closures due to prolonged insecurity. The most recent report shows that out of 108 schools available, 65 were closed (60 per cent), affecting 6,531 students and 263 teachers.

Access to Sebba (Yagha Province, Sahel region) remained difficult due to IED explosions on the Dori-Sebba axis (September 24). In the Est region, the Fada N'Gourma-Kantchari area remains affected by clashes between the UAGs and the Volontaires pour la Défense de la Patrie (VDP). The temporary suspension of UNHAS flights in mid-September further reduced opportunities to mitigate these access constraints.

The political situation has further deteriorated and on September 30 a coup d’état took place, led by the Mouvement patriotique pour la sauvegarde et la restauration (MPSR), marking the second military takeover this year. MPSR leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré announced the overthrow of Transition President Lt.Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba during a televised speech in the evening of 30 September. Burkina Faso’s political fragility comes against a backdrop of persistent insecurity due to continued major attacks by UAGs over the last eight months which the transition government led by former President Damiba was perceived as being unable to effectively contain.

Massive internal displacement remains widespread and although the government body in charge of the registration of IDPs (CONASUR) did not release new figures in September, it continued conducting a thorough data verification exercise. The official figures released on 30 April 2022 were therefore revised down from 1,902,150 IDPs registered (61.3 per cent children) to 1,520,012 IDPs registered (59.13 per cent children).

Humanitarian access is still a major challenge and by the end of September the humanitarian access working group identified 18 towns and localities as isolated, with over 1 million people (58 per cent children) estimated to be unable to leave these locations, and with no access to supplies or markets. The list of the isolated locations is revised twice a month and shared with UNHAS, which then applies reduced costs for passengers and cargo for the isolated localities.

The humanitarian crisis has severely reduced access to basic social services in affected areas, particularly in the education and health sectors. As of end of August 2022, 595 out of 1,448 health facilities were either closed (192) or providing minimum services (363) in the eight most affected regions, depriving more than 2 million people, including over 400,000 children under 5 of access to health services6 . Meanwhile, out of 223,712 displaced people identified since April, the Education Cluster estimates that 96,197 children are of school age (43 per cent), of which more than half do not have access to educational opportunities