UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Reporting Period: 1 to 31 May 2020)

Highlights

Burkina Faso registered 62 security incidents in May, causing 81 civilian casualties, including one child. Notwithstanding the increase in the number of incidents, the number of casualties decreased significantly, from 153 killed between January and April to 62 deaths in May (UNICEF Security)

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached 848,329 (CONASUR, 22 April 2020), out of which 61 percent were children. According to the same report, 22 per cent of the IDPs live in host families.

On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 881 cases by the end of May (Ministry of Health - MoH Sitrep #93).