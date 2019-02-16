UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4, October-December 2018

Highlights

The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso was worsened in the last few months due to the deterioration of the security situation, especially in the Est, Boucle du Mouhoun and Hauts-Bassins regions. On 31 December 2018, the Government declared the “emergency” status in 14 provinces in six out of 13 regions (Sahel, North, Centre-Est, Hauts-Bassins, Boucle du Mouhoun and Est). On 1 January 2019, armed men attacked Yirgou village in the Centre-North region, killing 6 people. This precipitately turned into inter-ethnic/community conflicts, reportedly killing 47 people (OCHA Sitrep, 6 January 2019).

The number of IDP is growing exponentially. The “Yirgou crisis” led to at least 6,103 new internally displaced populations (IDPs) from the Sahel and Centre-North regions (January 6, 2019, OCHA), totaling 54,000 IDPs (estimated 57% children and 51% women/girls, OCHA). A joint evaluation mission is planned mid-January.

The persisting insecurity continues to affect the access to social services. As of 21 December 2018, 844 primary, post-primary and secondary schools were closed in the East, Sahel, Center-Nord and Nord regions, affecting more than 100,000 school children (Ministry of Education). Ministry of Education with UNICEF’s support has developed a strategy on Emergency in Education (EiE) which is under validation.

As of December 2019, 14 health centers in the Sahel region were closed or not fully operational, affecting the access to health services of over 105,000 population (6 January, OCHA).

Between September and mid-December, 35,781 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted and treated across 1,955 health centers in the country (94,630 new SAM admissions since January 2018 to mid-December 2018).

The funding gap against HAC 2018 revised appeal has remained at 67 per cent.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

789,296

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

954,315

# of people in need (OCHA March 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018 (revised HAC)

US$ 36 million

Including:

- Education: 6.88 million

- Nutrition: 14.9 million

- WASH: 2.65 million

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Security situation: As of December 31, 2018, 196 security incidents (attacks) were registered, including 208 deaths and 163 injured. The number of security incidents has almost doubled compared to 2017, an increase from 65 incidents in 2017 to 196 in 2018, including 208 deaths (OCHA, 31 December 2018). During the reporting period, 95 attacks by armed groups, including attacks to schools, were recorded across the country, especially in six regions. As the security situation escalates, an increased access constraint is a growing of the humanitarian community to ensure timely assistance to affected population.

Education : In the Est, Sahel, Centre-North, North and Boucle du Mouhoun regions, attacks and threats resulted in closure of 844 schools 1 (primary, post-primary and secondary levels), affecting 100,398 children including 47,305 girls (Ministry of Education, 21 December 2018). Although teacher unions’ strikes sometimes played a role in closing of schools, they were closed mainly due to insecurity. At least of 98,471 children (43079 girls) are deprived their rights to education. Among the five regions, the Sahel (409 schools closed), Est (191) and North (140) regions remained the most affected ones in terms of the number of schools closed. Between October and December, violent attacks have especially aggravated in the East region, where a growing number of schools were closed.

Nutrition: The nutritional situation of under 5 children remains of concern in Burkina Faso. In September 2018, UNICEF and other partners supported the Government with the National Nutrition Survey using the SMART methodology. The preliminary results show the prevalence of MAG at 8.4 per cent against 8.6 for 2017, while the prevalence of stunting has increased from 21.2 per cent in 2017 to 25 per cent in 2018. The Sahel and Plateau-central regions recorded the highest acute malnutrition rates (3.1 and 2.8 per cent, respectively). The key challenge for 2019 would be the provision of quality nutrition screening and treatment services at community level, especially in the conflict-affected zones, to reach estimated 106,453 new SAM cases, equivalent to 80 per cent of the national burden in 2019 (SMART survey 2018/HAC 2019).

Refugees and IDPs: As of December 2018, Burkina Faso hosts 25,107 refugees (over 59 per cent are children, 98.3 per cent are from Mali) of which 96.3 per cent are in the Sahel region, specifically in the Mentao and Goudoubo refugee camps and in surrounding host communities (UNCHR, December 2018). Over 59% are children. This number has slightly increased compared to the 23,928 during the previous reporting period, likely due to persisting insecurity in Mali and the border areas. In addition, due to repeated attacks and threats by armed groups, 47,029 IDPs were registered (57% children) including 2,994 new IDPs between October and December (OCHA, December 2018). More than 98 % are displaced in the Sahel region.