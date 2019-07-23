UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4, June 2019

Highlights

The month of June was marked by an increase in the number of security incidents, mostly armed violence against civilians in Sahel (Soum Province) and Centre-Nord regions (Sanmatenga and Bam provinces). This has led to new waves of internal displacements in Djibo and Dori (Sahel), Barsalogho, Pensa, Dablo, Kaya and Pissila (Centre-Nord) and Ouagadougou (Centre). Since the last reporting, 50,000 new internally displaced people (IDP) have been registered. IDPs are staying in administrative buildings such as schools in very congested spaces with lack of sanitation infrastructures. By the end of the school year 2018-2019, there were still 2,024 schools closed affecting more than 330,000 children. Those who missed more than four months of schooling will have to repeat their school year/grade, when security allows. The quality of health care provided in health facilities has negatively been impacted by the arrival of IDPs as well as the strikes initiated in June by doctors and other health care workers.

220,000 IDPs were registered by the end of June (OCHA – 30 June 2019), an increase of almost 50,000 new IDPs since the last reporting.

39 health structures are closed and 68 are working with minimum operations, affecting an estimated 401,300 persons (Ministry of Health (MoH), 30 June 2019)

58 health districts are hosting IDPs and require additional human resources, medicines and equipment (MoH, 30 June 2019)

472 incidents (involving 502 deaths and 242 injured) have been registered since January 2018, including 57 in June 2019, the highest monthly rate since January 2018 (OCHA – 30 June 2019).

From January to May 2019, 36,787 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated in nutrition services nationwide, of whom 7,676 were admitted in the reporting period (national health information system, Endos 2019).

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Violence against populations has increased in June, mainly in Sahel and Centre-Nord regions, where multiple attacks by non-state armed groups in at least four villages resulted in more than 45 civilian deaths. These attacks led to new waves of displacement in Sahel (Djibo and Dori) and Centre-Nord (Pensa, Dablo, Barsalogho, Foube, Pissila and Kaya) regions. As some of the host communities remain insecure, those IDPs are expected to seek further refuge in more secured towns such as region or province capitals. On 11 June, 1,600 IDPs arrived in Ouagadougou, the capital city.

Presence of IDPs has also been notified in Cascades, Est, Centre Est, Centre Sud, Centre Ouest, Hauts Bassins, Plateau Central and Boucle du Mouhoun regions (OCHA-30 June 2019).

In June 2019, almost 50,000 new IDPs have been registered, reaching nearly 220,000 IDPs as of 30 June. More than 130,000 IDPs are children (59 per cent). In the past months, an estimated 90 per cent of the IDPs were living in host communities but this is not the case anymore. The new IDPs find refuge in spontaneous sites such as schools and administrative buildings. In Barsalogho, 13 spontaneous sites have been set up. The lack of water, sanitary infrastructure, proper shelters (up to 60 persons living in a classroom) and lack of health care services is extremely worrisome as the rainy/winter season continues.

As of 30 June, 39 out of 816 health structures in five emergency-affected regions1 are closed, affecting nearly 402,000 persons (around 237,000 children) that is an increase of 30,000 people since the end of May. The most affected health district is Djibo in Sahel region (15 out of 41 closed with four new health centers closed during the reporting period).

Barsalogho (Centre-Nord region) is the second most affected, with 8 out of 14 facilities closed and Tougan (Boucle du Mohoun region) with 4 out of 39 facilities closed. Furthermore, 68 health facilities are operating at reduced or minimum services, an increase of 10 facilities compared to the previous reporting period. Of those, 22 are in Sahel, 19 in Centre-Nord, and 15 in the Est regions.

The school year 2018-2019 concluded on 30 June. At this date, the number of schools closed due to insecurity remained the same as in May: 2,024, affecting 330,292 children (158,541 girls) (Ministry of Education – 24 May).