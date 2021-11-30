UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: 1 July to 30 September 2021

Highlights

• Burkina Faso registered 173 security incidents and 285 people were killed (including seven children) were recorded between July and September 2021.

• As of 30 September 2021, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached 1,407,685 (CONASUR) out of which over 61.02 per cent are children.

• As of 21 September 2021, 4,253 IDPs (60.1 per cent children) were registered in the Cascade region.

• As of 30 September 2021 there were 14,199 cases of COVID-19 with a total of 181 deaths. So far, 875,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received, and 271,590 people have been vaccinated, i.e. a coverage rate of 2.71 per cent, with 86.24 per cent of health personnel vaccinated at the national level. Five Ultra-cold chain (UCCs) have been received.

• Three cases of cholera were notified in the Est region, all imported from Niger.

• 356 health facilities are affected by insecurity in the the six regions (minimum operation), including 83 (21.5 percent) which are completely closed.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In line with the revised 2021 UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, the funding gap at the end of September 2021 was US$119 million (76 per cent). UNICEF Burkina Faso would like to recognize the generous support of key partners, who have contributed US$24 million in 2021 and US$13.9 million in 2020 to the HAC 2021. UNICEF also recognizes the flexible and unearmarked funding received in 2021 from the Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the revised Humanitarian Response Plan 20214 (HRP), an estimated 1.5 million people require protection and 3.5 million people are dependent on humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso in 2021. The country is severely affected by a humanitarian crisis due to insecurity. Attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) persist in 2021, with a total of 392 incidents and 532 victims (12 children) recorded between January and September 2021. During the reporting period, 173 security incidents were recorded and 285 people werekilled (including seven children).