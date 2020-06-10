UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 1 to 30 April 2020)

Highlights

Burkina Faso registered 47 security incidents in April, causing 33 civilian casualties, including four children. Notwithstanding the increase in the number of incidents, the number of casualties decreased significantly, from 120 killed between January and March to 33 deaths in April (UNICEF Security).

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached 848,329 (CONASUR, 22 April 2020), out of which 61 percent were children.

According to OCHA situation report of 27 February, 95 per cent of the IDPs live in host communities.

On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 649 cases by the end of the April (Ministry of Health - MoH Sitrep #64).

The school closure due to COVID-19 continues (government decision, 14 March). As of 10 March, 2,521 schools in the country were already closed due to insecurity, affecting 349,909 students (Ministry of national education, literacy and promotion of national languages (MENAPNL).