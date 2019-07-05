UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, May 2019

Highlights

Since the last report, 21,500 new IDPs have been registered, reaching a total of 170,447 by 17 May. The Centre-Nord region has recorded the highest increase of IDPs mainly due to the clash between two communities in Arbinda (Sahel region) in April. Access to the emergency-affected zones remains a concern for the humanitarian actors, in Boucle du Mohoun, Sahel, Nord, Centre Nord and Est regions. Given the rapidly growing humanitarian needs, the number of IDPs and overall population in need of humanitarian assistance for 2019 might be much higher than initially estimated. Under the coordination of OCHA, the humanitarian actors will update the Humanitarian Response Plan in June. The UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) will also be revised accordingly.

• 170,447 IDPs registered as of 17 May, an increase of almost 21,500 IDPs since the last report in April (OCHA, 17 May 2019).

• 37 health structures are closed and 50 are working with minimum services in five regions, affecting an estimated 370,000 persons (Ministry of Health).

• 330,000 children (46.4 per cent girls) are without access to education as there are 2,024 schools closed in four regions (Ministry of Education, 24 May 2019).

• 410 incidents (involving 409 deaths and 207 injured) have been registered since January 2018 (OCHA, 17 May 2019), from which 69 during the reporting period (157 since January 2019)

• In 2019, 28,494 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated in the country, of which 6,311 SAM children were admitted in April 2019 (national information health system, Endos 2019).

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

During the reporting period, 21,500 new internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been registered, reaching a total of 170,447 IDPs by 17 May. Of 170,447 these, 101,000 are children (59 per cent). Among the IDPs, 63 per cent are in the Sahel region, while 32 per cent are in the Centre-Nord region. This region hosts the two biggest IDP sites (Foubé and Barsalogho) and recorded the highest increase of IDPs. The clash between two communities in Arbinda (Sahel region) in April has led to the arrival of more than 7,000 new IDPs in this region.

Despite the military operation that started by mid-May in the Nord, Centre-Nord and Sahel regions to secure the zones, incidence of attacks by non-state armed groups continued to increase in those regions, as well as in the Est and Boucle du Mouhoun regions. These attacks and threats target state institutions, security forces, and schools. In the Sahel region, out of 46 townhalls, four have been destroyed and 11 are temporarily closed due to the attacks.

As of 31 May, 37 health facilities (out of 816) were closed in five regions. The most affected health districts are Djibo (Sahel region) with 11 health facilities closed (out of 41), followed by Barsalogho (Centre-Nord region) with nine facilities closed (out of 14) and Tougan (Boucle du Mohoun region) with five facilities closed (out of 39). Around 50 health facilities in these regions (including 33 in the Sahel region) are operating at reduced or minimum services. On 4 May, two community health workers have been killed in the health district of Gorom-Gorom (Sahel region) by unknown armed men. Given the situation, an estimated 370,000 population (including estimated 218,000 children) have no or limited access to nutrition and health services.

Despite the efforts of the government to ensure the continuity of education, schools are still a target of attacks and threats by non-state armed groups. The deteriorating security has led to a substantial increase in the number of schools closed from 1,088 on 24 April to 2,024 on 24 May, affecting 330,292 children (158,541 girls) and 9,285 teachers (source: MoEducation). The most affected regions are Sahel (36.8 per cent of the total of schools closed), Est (19.3 per cent) and CentreEst (17.3 per cent).

Since 15 April, six schools in the Sahel region have been used as shelter for IDPs, especially in Arbinda (Soum Province) that hosts almost 10 per cent of the total IDPs of the country.

The 2018 national nutritional survey showed the highest prevalence of acute malnutrition (49 per cent of the total national caseload of SAM children) in the Nord, Centre-Nord, Est and Sahelregions which are the zones most affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The displacement of populations and reduced access to health and nutrition services have further increased the vulnerability of population especially children and women, in the zones with the high malnutrition rate. In view of the situation, the Ministry of Health is planning a nutrition survey using the rapid SMART in June and July 2019, targeting the six provinces with the highest number of IDPs.

The new Child protection in emergency (CPiE) sub-group established in the Sahel region undertook an assessment in May among the IDPs inside the town of Dori. The assessment revealed that internally displaced children are sent to cities by their parents for labor (domestic labor for girls, masonry for boys). The main reason for child labor is the lack of foods and poverty at IDP households or families. The same assessment shows that adolescent girls are affected by child marriage and a high number of children are facing a high level of distress.