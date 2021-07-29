UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: 1 March to 30 June 2021

Highlights

Burkina Faso registered 13 security incidents which resulted in 334 civilian casualties, including four children.

As of 30 June 2021, the number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 1,312,071 ( CONASUR) out of which over 60.5 per cent are children.

As of 28 May 2021, 2,244 schools remained closed, affecting 304,564 students (148,046 girls) and 12,480 teachers (4,568 women).

During the period June 21 to 28, 2021, eight schools were attacked by non-state armed groups in the Est region from the following basic education districts of Manni II: Mopienga, Balemba, Pénifoagou, Dabesma, Madori, Kobori, Liamboandi and Karmama. The report mentioned the following major facts (not exhaustive): theft of school materials, burning of documents and school supplies.

115,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Burkina Faso on 30 May 2021 via the COVAX mechanism, followed by the launch of vaccination campaign on 2 June 2021.

As of July 6, 30,479 people have been vaccinated i.e. a coverage rate of 26.45 per cent, only 23,09 per cent (11,623) of health workers have been vaccinated.

Situation in Numbers

2,080,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

3,533,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Dec 2020)

1,312,071 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) registered 794,409 children (60.5%) (CONASUR)

2,244 schools closed due to insecurity affecting 304,564 children (MENAPLN)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In line with the revised 2021 UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children appeal (HAC) appeal, the funding gap at the end of June 2021 was US$128.5 million (82 per cent). UNICEF Burkina Faso would like to recognize the generous support of key partners, who have contributed US$14.4 million in 2021 and US$13.9 million in 2020 to the HAC 2021. UNICEF also recognizes the flexible and unearmarked funding received in 2021 from the Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the revised Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 (HRP), an estimated 1.5 million people require protection and 3.5 million people are dependent on humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso in 2021. The country is severely affected by a humanitarian crisis due to insecurity. Attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) persist in 2021, with many civilians being targeted or threatened. Consequently, new waves of displacements are taking place in several regions.

Internally displaced persons (IDP)

Registration of new IDPs in Burkina Faso is under the responsibility of the Conseil national de secours d’urgence et de réhabilitation (CONASUR), the government institution in charge of data collection and coordination of humanitarian response. As of 30 June 2021 1,312,071 IDPs have been registered in the country (60.5 per cent children), an increase of 4.68 per cent compared to 1,253,416 IDPs registered as of 30 May 2021. While all 13 regions of the country are hosting IDPs, the most affected region remains the Centre-Nord, hosting almost 36.3 per cent of the IDPs, and the Sahel hosting 35.9 per cent. The municipalities of Djibo and Gorgadji both in the Sahel region have the number of IDPs greater than the host populations. The municipalities of Djibo in Sahel region and Kaya in Centre-Nord are hosting 24 per cent of the IDPs.

As of 28 May 2021, 2,244 schools were still closed due to insecurity, affecting 304,564 students (148,046 girls) and 12,480 teachers (4,568 women). Forty-nine schools were closed and 203 reopened compared to the last situation update as of 14 May 2021. On analysis, the closure of these 49 schools follows threats observed in the Boucle du Mouhoun and Sahel regions and a fire at a school in the Est region (Mopienga school). The Sahel region (41.08 per cent) is the most affected by the closure of schools, followed by the Est region (25.40 per cent).

On 9 March 20205, the Government of Burkina Faso declared the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 25 June 2021, the Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 13,478 cases (5,033 females), 13,297 recoveries and 168 deaths, with 13 active cases spread across the four regions (five health districts). As of 29 June, people have been vaccinated including 11,188 health workers, with a 28 per cent coverage rate out of the 114,200 vaccines received.