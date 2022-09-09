UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: 1 - 31 July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
In July 2022 134 security incidents were registered in Burkina Faso, with 17 children and 134 adults killed in attacks by unidentified armed groups (UAG). On July 3rd, an attack on Bourasson village (Boucle de Mouhoun region), killed 22 civilians. On July 7th, an improvised explosive device (IED) used in Sebba village (Sahel Region), severely injuring 16 civilians. On July 17th, Sebba village was attacked again by UAG killing 10 civilians.
-
In the Nord and Centre-Nord regions 2,500 people (550 women and 1,525 children) gained access to sustainable water. Water trucking distribution benefited 70,000.
-
18,372 people, including 10,832 children (5,852 girls) and 7,540 adults (6,030 women), were reached with mitigation and prevention of gender-based violence messages through awareness campaigns.
-
11,871 girls and 10293 boys benefited from Mental Health and Psychosocial Support services.