UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: 1 - 31 July 2022

In July 2022 134 security incidents were registered in Burkina Faso, with 17 children and 134 adults killed in attacks by unidentified armed groups (UAG). On July 3rd, an attack on Bourasson village (Boucle de Mouhoun region), killed 22 civilians. On July 7th, an improvised explosive device (IED) used in Sebba village (Sahel Region), severely injuring 16 civilians. On July 17th, Sebba village was attacked again by UAG killing 10 civilians.