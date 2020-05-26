UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 1 to 31 March 2020)

Highlights

Burkina Faso registered 34 security incidents in March, causing 139 civilian casualties, including four children. Notwithstanding the decrease in the number of incidents since the beginning of the year, the number of casualties is instead increasing, from 94 in January, to 116 in February and 139 in March (UNICEF Security).

The number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 838,548 (CONASUR, 25 March 2020), out of which 61 percent children.

According to the humanitarian OCHA’s situation report of 27 February, 95 per cent of the IDPs live in host communities.

On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 282 cases by the end of the month (Ministry of Health (MoH) COVID bulletin #34). As of 10 March, 2,521 schools in the country were closed due to insecurity, affecting 349,909 students (Ministry of national education, literacy and promotion of national languages (MENAPNL).

On 14 March, the government decided the temporary closure of all schools in the country from 16 to 31 March due to COVID-19.