UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, April 2019

Highlights

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has increased by 10 per cent in 22 days, reaching almost 149,000 by 25 April 2019. Most of the new IDPs in Sahel and Centre-Nord regions are due to the last attack coupled with inter-community clashes in Arbinda (Sahel region, Soum province) early April 2019. Since then, the access to Arbinda has become nearly impossible for humanitarian actors not based there. Access to the emergency-affected zones remains a major concern. The registration process of IDPs by the national committee for emergency relief and rehabilitation (CONASUR) has improved but many areas remain inaccessible.

Moreover, we witness multi displacements (families being displaced several times).

This is not being registered yet.

Almost 13,000 new IDPs have been registered since 2 April ,bringing the total at almost 149,000 IDPs (59 per cent children) (OCHA, 25 April 2019)

18 health structures are closed and 36 are working with minimum operations, an increase of 4 and 12 respectively compared with the situation on 2 April (OCHA, 25 April 2019)

Almost 146,000 children (46.4 per cent girls) do not have access to education as 1,088 schools are closed in four regions (OCHA, 25 April 2019)

341 incidents (involving 391 deaths and 196 injured) have been registered since January 2018 (OCHA,25 April 2019). On 26 April, armed men attacked the school of Maytagou (Centre Est region) executing five teachers.

6,044 new children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted and treated in the community management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) program. 49 per cent of SAM new cases were in the regions most affected by insecurity - Centre Nord, Nord, Sahel and Est.

672,000 # children in need of humanitarian assistance (Interagency Emergency Plan Burkina Faso 2019) out of 1.2 M # people in need (Interagency Emergency Plan Burkina Faso 2019)

83,179 # children displaced out of 148,534 # Internally displaced people (IDPs) registered (OCHA 25 April 2019)

146,000 # children without access to education

25,074 # Malian refugees (OCHA 25 April 2019)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2019 Interagency Response Plan Burkina Faso 2019 (Plan d’urgence Burkina Faso 2019), 1.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, from those 672,000 are children.

As of 25 April 2019, almost 149,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) were reported in Burkina Faso. 71 per cent of them are in the Sahel region and 23 per cent in Centre-Nord region. As a direct consequence of the crisis in Arbinda, 6,206 new IDPs arrived in Centre-Nord region (Barsalogho and Pensa communes) and 3,890 moved in the Sahel region (mainly Arbinda and Kelbo communes). The Nord and Est regions have also seen a slight increase in number of IDPs.

Finally, 3,379 IDPs and returnees have been reported in Boucle du Mouhoun region (Kossi and Sourou provinces), although they have not been officially registered yet.

Approximately 90 per cent of the IDPs are living in host communities, thus putting a high pressure on vulnerable households. In the Sahel region, many families have been displaced twice or more. Those multiple movements are not being registered yet.

As of 25 April 2019, Burkina Faso is still hosting 25,074 refugees from Mali.