UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 January to 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Burkina Faso registered 649 security incidents, with 201 children and 396 adults killed as attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) escalated between April and June 2022. On June 11, the Seytenga attack resulted in the deaths of 89 civilians, the deadliest incident since the Solhan massacre in June 2021.

As of 20 June 2022, there were 183 closed health facilities and 339 minimally functioning ones depriving more than 2,213,902 people of access to health care services. From January to June 2022, 53,984 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated with nutrition services.

The number of closed schools increased from 3,664 in March to 4,258 in May, increasing 16 per cent in two months, depriving 708,341 children of their right to education.