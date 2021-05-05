UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11: 1 January - 28 February 2021

Highlights

• Burkina Faso registered 58 security incidents which resulted in 56 civilian casualties, including one child.

• As of February 12, 2021, 2,208 schools remained closed, affecting 314,486 students (167,582 boys and 146,904 girls) and 11,048 teachers (7,192 men and 3,856 women)1 .

• As of 25 February 2021, the Ministry of health (MoH) confirmed 11,939 cases of COVID-19 (4,478 females), including 11,404 recoveries, 142 deaths, and 393 active cases spread across the 13 regions.

• UNICEF supported the government’s preparations for the introduction and roll out of the vaccine against COVID-19. As of the end of February, the national plan for the vaccine deployment was finalized, and the preparation of the budget was in progress. The country has joined the COVAX mechanism, a global initiative to ensure the equitable repartition of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.