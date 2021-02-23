UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: 1 November - 31 December 2020

Highlights

• In 2020, Burkina Faso registered 486 security incidents in relation to Armed Conflict and Terrorism, causing 631 civilian casualties, including 31 children.

• As of 31 December, the number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached 1,074,993 (CONASUR), out of which over 60 per cent children

• Global Acute Malnutrition worsened from 8.1 per cent in 2019 to 9.1 per cent in 2020. In the Sahel region, GAM was above WHO emergency thresholds at 15.1 per cent (Ministry of Health (MoH)).

￼• As of 5 December, 2,169 schools remain closed due to insecurity, affecting 306,946 children (Ministry of national education, literacy and national languages promotion (MENAPLN)).

• On 9 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, reaching 6,344 cases by the end of December (both links MoH)