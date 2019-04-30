UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, January-March 2019

Highlights

Since early January 2019, the humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso has further deteriorated. The number of internally displaced persons has unprecedently increased, mostly in Sahel and Centre-Nord regions, due to increased attacks by violent extremist groups, coupled with inter-community clashes (Yirgou in early January and Arbinda early April). Access to the emergency-affected zones by the humanitarian actors is rapidly decreasing, undermining timely scale-up of humanitarian assistance. The current humanitarian situation is putting an additional pressure on already limited access to quality basic social services among the population. The ongoing crisis requires UNICEF and partners to rapidly expand multi-sectoral humanitarian responses, especially in education, nutrition, WASH and child protection, the sectors led by UNICEF.

• Almost 136,000 IDPs (59% children) including 89,000 new IDPs were registered in 2019 (OCHA, 2 April 2019)

• 622,000 people are directly affected by insecurity (OCHA, 2 April 2019)

• 250,000 people are without/with very limited access to health services due to 14 health structures closed and 26 with minimum operations (OCHA, 2 April 2019)

• 119,400 children (46.4 per cent girls) are without access to education due to 954 schools closed in four regions (OCHA, 2 April 2019)

• 332 incidents (involving 376 deaths and 187 injured) have been registered since January 2018; of those, 26 per cent (86 incidents) were during the first quarter 2019 (OCHA,2 April 2019). In the same period, three attacks or kidnapping involving NGOs and the murder of two teachers were reported.

• In January and February 2019, 14,679 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were treated (43 per cent were in the regions most affected by insecurity - Centre Nord, Nord, Sahel and Est)

• 184 measles cases among children aged 0-5 years were identified in the Sahel (76) and Centre Nord (108) regions representing 39.4 per cent of reported cases in the country (Situation épidémiologique S12-2019, Ministry of Health).

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The deterioration of the security situation since the beginning of 2019 has forced the displacement of an additional 89,000 people within the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions, resulting in rapidly growing humanitarian needs in zones with pre-existing multiple vulnerabilities. Since January 2019, Government-led military operations are taking place in the Sahel and Est regions to improve the security and re-open schools. In March, Human Rights Watch reported violation of human rights during these military operations and those are being investigated by the Burkinabè authorities (data not confirmed).

Furthermore, given the deteriorating security, the Government decided to increase its domestic resources allocation to the security and defence sectors by 25 per cent, leading to the reduction of the state budget’s allocation to social sectors by 23 per cent. The decreased investment is most prominent in the health and nutrition sectors. The security context,together with the extremely limited access to humanitarian actors and reduced domestic resources to social sectors, has further deprived the Burkinabe population of access to basic social services, such as education and health.

Finally, tension between communities, exacerbated by violent attacks has undermined the customary authorities and degraded social cohesion (Yirgu crisis in January and Arbinda in April).

Security situation The overall security situation has remained fragile and unpredictable, as insecurity incidents linked to armed groups have become more frequent mainly in the Sahel, Est and Centre-Nord regions. Since January 2019, 86 security incidents were registered resulting in 376 deaths and 187 injured. These incidents ranged from targeted killings and assassination attempts, to complex attacks against army or police posts. The French-language schools and public security forces continued to be the target of armed groups. Two teachers were kidnapped and found dead few days later in March in the Centre-Nord region. Three incidents of kidnapping of humanitarian personnel and vehicles (one involving a UNICEF implementing partner) have also been reported, leading to the significant reduction of the humanitarian access to deliver much needed emergency response.