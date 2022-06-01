UNICEF Burkina Faso Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 01 January to 31 March 2022

Highlights

Burkina Faso registered 488 security incidents and 144 people were killed (including eight children) between January and March 2022.

As of 28 March 2022, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached 1,850,293 (CONASUR) out of which 61.3 percent are children.

As of 25 March 2022, 179 health facilities (12 percent) in eight most affected regions were closed and 353 facilities (24.3 percent) offering reduced services, depriving more than 2,050,031 people of access to health care services.

As of 31 March 2022, 3,664 schools are closed, down from 3,683 closed in February. The closures affect 579,440 students (275,908 girls) and 17,251 teachers (5,513 women).

By the end of February, 8,062 children (including 3,986 girls) benefited from education in emergencies activities, including some traditional activities, continuity of education and maintaining of educational routine activities, psychosocial support, and provision of educational materials.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the Humanitarian Response Plan 20224 (HRP), an estimated 1.7 million people require protection, and 3.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso in 2022. The country is severely affected by a humanitarian crisis due to insecurity which restricts access to basic social services in affected areas. Attacks by non- state armed groups (NSAG) persist in 2022, with a total of 488 incidents and 144 victims (eight children) recorded between January and March 2022. The Sahel, Est, Centre Nord, Nord and Boucle du Mouhoun regions were the most affected. Specifically, there were noted a change in the NSAGs strategy, including the vandalism of public infrastructure (electrical and telecommunication lines, hydraulic infrastructure, etc.), theft of livestock and access blockage of besieged towns to disconnect them from major towns.

On 24 January 2022, a coup d'état led by a group of military officers overthrew the government and appointed a government composed mostly of civilians in the months that followed. Burkina Faso, however, remains suspended from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the transition plan is discussed. This political instability exacerbates the existing security, humanitarian, food and economic crises.