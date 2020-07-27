UNICEF Burkina Faso COVID-19 Situation Report No #4 (25 June to 22 July 2020)

Highlights

In Burkina Faso, the COVID-19 epidemic was officially declared by the government on 10 March 2020, in an already deteriorated security context characterized by an ongoing humanitarian crisis with increasing population displacements.

The first case in Burkina Faso was reported on 9 March 2020 in the capital city Ouagadougou. By 22 July, 9 regions out of 13 are affected (Centre, Hauts-Bassins, Centre-Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun, Plateau-Central, Cascades, Centre-Sud, Sud-Ouest and Sahel). However, the hotspot remains Ouagadougou.

On 13 June, the curfew was lifted.

UNICEF is providing technical support to the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), media and communication, surveillance, diagnosis, care, and logistics/supplies sub-committees led by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

On 27 May, the Ministry of national education, literacy and national languages promotion (MENAPLN) announced that schools will remain closed until the end of school year.

On 1st June, schools reopened but only for students who have to pass a national exam at the end of the school year (Certificat d’Étude Primaires, Brevet du premier cycle et d’études professionnelles et Baccalauréat).

In July, all schools reopened are well functioning. The school exams for the 2020 session started on July 14 for 779,542 candidates in the whole country (out of which 11,019 are IDP).