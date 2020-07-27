Burkina Faso

UNICEF Burkina Faso COVID-19 Situation Report No #4 (25 June to 22 July 2020)

Highlights

  • In Burkina Faso, the COVID-19 epidemic was officially declared by the government on 10 March 2020, in an already deteriorated security context characterized by an ongoing humanitarian crisis with increasing population displacements.

  • The first case in Burkina Faso was reported on 9 March 2020 in the capital city Ouagadougou. By 22 July, 9 regions out of 13 are affected (Centre, Hauts-Bassins, Centre-Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun, Plateau-Central, Cascades, Centre-Sud, Sud-Ouest and Sahel). However, the hotspot remains Ouagadougou.

  • On 13 June, the curfew was lifted.

  • UNICEF is providing technical support to the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), media and communication, surveillance, diagnosis, care, and logistics/supplies sub-committees led by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

  • On 27 May, the Ministry of national education, literacy and national languages promotion (MENAPLN) announced that schools will remain closed until the end of school year.

  • On 1st June, schools reopened but only for students who have to pass a national exam at the end of the school year (Certificat d’Étude Primaires, Brevet du premier cycle et d’études professionnelles et Baccalauréat).

  • In July, all schools reopened are well functioning. The school exams for the 2020 session started on July 14 for 779,542 candidates in the whole country (out of which 11,019 are IDP).

  • The presence of non-state armed groups (NSAG) continues to remain a major cause of insecurity and instability in the northern and eastern part of the country.

