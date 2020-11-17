Burkina Faso + 16 more
UNHCR West and Central Africa Update - August - October 2020
Attachments
REGIONAL OPERATIONAL UPDATE - MAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Political and security developments
- In West and Central Africa, the trends in the number of active coronavirus cases has been on the decline since late July. Nevertheless, the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on a region grappling with several challenges and vulnerabilities, including endemic poverty, fragile national health systems, limited access to water and sanitation facilities and precarious living conditions in most of the areas hosting displaced populations. Lockdowns and market closures have reduced income-generating opportunities, disproportionately affecting the livelihoods of refugees and asylum-seekers, many of whom are resorting to negative coping mechanisms. These restrictions represented additional constraints to UNHCR’s operations, in a region where ongoing violence and endemic insecurity already hinders humanitarian access and delivery of assistance.
- The region has experienced a high level of political tension and violence between August and October 2020. In the Sahel, the conflict has continued unabated forcing thousands to flee across the region and Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are the epicenter of this growing forced displacement crisis with more than 1.5 million internally displaced people (IDPs) and 365,000 refugees between the three countries, and with over one million IDPs inside Burkina Faso alone, which represents 5% of the population. Among other violence targeting displaced populations, on 4 October 2020 a gruesome attack near the town of Pissila, in Burkina Faso’s Centre-Nord region caused the death of 25 IDPs, adding to the hundreds of people killed in the country this year, spread across dozens of attacks targeting civilians. Schools and teachers are also targeted across the region. On September 6, a school director was killed by gunmen in the Centre-Ouest region in Burkina Faso, while in Mali on September 29, a teacher was abducted in the Mopti region. On October 16, the lifeless body of a primary school principal was found on the Gorom-Markoye axis in the Sahel region, just days after school started. In Niger, violence against civilians is endemic across the country and attacks also target humanitarian workers, despite efforts made by the Government and its partners. On 9 August, six aid workers and their guide were attacked and killed by unidentified armed men during a private trip near Niamey, adding to a climate of insecurity that has hindered the humanitarian response and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities.
- In Cameroon, the security situation remains extremely precarious in various part of the country. Violence is rising in the Far North, after a spate of looting, attacks and kidnapping by Boko Haram and other groups. During the months of August and September, several attacks targeted villages hosting IDPs causing the death of over 25 people and wounding 30 others. Over 360,000 IDPs and 115,000 Nigerian refugees are currently living in impoverished areas close to the border with Nigeria, where local communities are often the first responders to those fleeing insecurity and violence. The Northwest and Southwest regions have also seen a spike in violence in the past months with civilians being regularly targeted, pushing thousands to flee within Cameroon and into neighboring Nigeria.