UNHCR Sahel Crisis Response External Operational Update September-October 2020

The conflict continues to escalate across the Sahel, whilst social and political tensions are rising, forcing more people to flee across the region.

The impact of climate change is affecting the poorest and most vulnerable in Sahel, particularly in Niger where floods severely impacted refugees and host populations.

UNHCR started the construction of a new blood bank in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso as part of its contribution to the strengthening of national health infrastructures and services