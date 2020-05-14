UNHCR Sahel Crisis Response External Operational Update 16-30 April 2020

In the Sahel, the COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented health and sanitary emergency adding to an already dramatic humanitarian situation characterized by chronic poverty and unemployment, widespread food insecurity, school closures, lack of health services and growing insecurity.

The movement restrictions and various preventive measures introduced in the region to curb the spread of the virus are having a dire impact on local economies which may fuel political unrest and exacerbate tensions. In light of these challenges and risks, governments of the region are starting to relax or lift some of these restrictions.

As forced displacement continues across the Sahel, UNHCR is scaling up its response and adapting it to public health measures. In coordination with governments, assistance to affected populations is focusing on addressing SGBV, ensuring access to education and shelter, in an environmentally conscious manner in a region affected by climate change.