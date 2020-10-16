UNHCR Sahel Crisis Response External Operational Update 1-31 August 2020

In the Sahel, the conflict continues to escalate whilst social and political tensions are rising, forcing more people to flee across the region. In Burkina Faso, the number of internally displaced persons has reached over 1,000,000 in August 2020, representing over 5 percent of the total national population. Following the torrential rains and heaving flood which affected over 700,000 people across the Sahel, UNHCR is scaling up efforts to reinforce existing shelters, build new ones in safer areas, and to relocate affected displaced families and works with the governments in the region to include refugees, IDPs and their host communities in their response.