UNHCR Global Report 2020: West and Central Africa

MAJOR SITUATIONS IN 2020

In 2020, the severe humanitarian and protection crisis in the Sahel region was exacerbated by the pandemic. Intensified violence and sociopolitical tensions caused further displacement, increasing IDP numbers by 80%. Devastating droughts, floods and other climate-related hazards left thousands without shelter.

UNHCR and partners prioritized prevention and response to gender-based violence, shelter, core relief items, education and environmental protection efforts. In line with its Sahel strategy, UNHCR increased gender-based violence prevention and response programming, conducting safety audits and assessments and setting up mobile clinics. 791 survivors received medical care and 825 received psychosocial support. 154,000 people got shelter support and almost 80,000 people of concern received core relief items.

UNHCR supported the intergovernmental Bamako Process which aims to enhance the protection environment in the Sahel. Jointly with the Danish Refugee Council and over 20 other protection actors, UNHCR also developed Project 21, a harmonized protection monitoring project piloted in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to enhance evidence-based programming in the Sahel.

