UNHCR Burkina Faso: Goudoubo Camp Profile (31 May 2021)

Current situation

Goudoubo refugees camp is located about 15 km from Dori town on the Dori - Gorom-Gorom axis. It has been opened since October 18, 2012 following the armed conflict in North Mali which has caused a massive influx of refugees to Burkina Faso. After the relocation operation of refugees from Mentao and the rural areas in Oudalan province in February 2021 and some others from Dori in December 2020, activities to reinforce and sustain Goudoubo’s camp infrastructures are undergoing. However, on April 30 and May 19, 2021, two serious security incidents directly targeting UNHCR’s and its Implementing partner’s (CSSI) vehicles occurred successively on the road leading to Goudoubo camp. In this context of great insecurity, the implementation of activities by UNHCR and its partners in favor of refugees and the host community is becoming increasingly difficult. But, in the hope that the situation will improve, UNHCR Dori in collaboration with the various partners and the support of the branch office, is developing new strategies based on strengthening community participation to continue delivering its mandate to protect and find durable solutions for persons of concern. Indeed, given the socio-political instability in Mali and its corollaries of security incidents and human rights violations, the camp continues to receive many people in need of international protection. As a matter of fact, from April to May 30, 2021, CONAREF registered 907 asylum seekers in Goudoubo camp, despite the official closure of borders due to the Covid 19 pandemic.