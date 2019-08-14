UNHCR Burkina Faso Factsheet - July 2019

10,000 certificates of citizenship delivered to undocumented people in Dori, Sahel region and 5000 National ID cards issued to Internally displaced Persons (IDPs) in Barsalogho and Foube, Central north region, Burkina Faso

4,084 Internally displaced have received cash grant for shelter and core relief items in Djibo (Sahel), Barsalogho and Kelbo (Central-North). According to OCHA the number of IDPs keeps increasing and has reached 237,000 individuals.

1,494 Refugee Household Units (RHU - tents) were provided by UNHCR and installed to offer shelter to 1,394 IDP households and 100 refugee families in CentralNorth and Sahel regions