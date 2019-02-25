25 Feb 2019

UNHCR Burkina Faso Factsheet - January 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (651.22 KB)

37,250 birth certificates and over 12,000 nationality certificates were distributed in 2018 to help eliminate risks of statelessness in various regions in Burkina Faso. A preliminary study carried out in 2018 revealed that bordering regions are in higher risk of statelessness.

81,965 Internally displaced as a result of grown insecurity and violence of which 44,682 in the Soum province have been profiled by UNHCR. Some of the displaced households in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions received shelter and core relief items including blankets, buckets, mats, hygiene kits and mosquito nets.

24,650 protracted Malian refugees continue to benefit from protection and targeted assistance in an extremely volatile environment. UNHCR continuously develops solutions including empowerment projects and professional trainings in favor of the youth, to have them more resilient and refrain from being enrolled in disreputable groups.

