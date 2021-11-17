UNHCR Burkina Faso Factsheet - 1 January - 31 October 2021

As of 30 September, 1,407,685 persons have fled their homes in search of safety and have moved increasingly towards urban centres, adding to demographic pressure.

As of 31 October, Burkina Faso hosts 24,072 refugees and asylum seekers, 98% of whom are from Mali.

From 27 September to 11 October, UNHCR presented its 2022-2025 multi-year and multi-partner strategy (MYMP) to governmental and non-governmental actors as well as donors present in Burkina Faso.

Working with Partners

■ In Burkina Faso, UNHCR works with the Government, UN sister agencies, development actors and 20 implementing partners. The Multi Year Multi Partners (MYMP) strategy, developed by UNHCR and covering 2022-2025 period, will bring together a full range of national and international stakeholders, including authorities, the humanitarian country team, development actors, the private sector, displaced people, host communities and civil society, amongst others to plan for a comprehensive response to the needs of refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), those at risk of statelessness and other persons of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR while reinforcing access to protection and the realisation of integrated solutions.

■ UNHCR coordinates the response for all refugees in Burkina Faso with the National Commission for Refugees (CONAREF) and others governmental partners, UN agencies, and local and international partners. Regarding the response for IDPs, direct interventions are undertaken with local, regional, and national authorities, including the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR).

■ In line with the Humanitarian Reform and IASC mechanisms, UNHCR leads the Protection,

Shelter/Core Relief Items (CRIs) and CCCM/GSAT (Gestion des Sites d’Accueil Temporaires) clusters. The Protection cluster ensures the central character of protection in all humanitarian action and beyond through coordination with national and regional humanitarian actors as well as with the other clusters. As part of its coordination role, the Shelter cluster continues to strengthen the harmonization and coordination of the response, while also informing partners of gaps. Regarding the GSAT activities, the government’s coordination and management capacities on sites and the camp-like settings are reinforced through various tools. Limited resources and growing displacement have impacted the response, the Protection Cluster’ interventions reached only 65% of the targeted people at 3 months before the end of the year and is funded only at 21% only, while the Shelter/CRIs response only covers 19% of shelter needs with UNHCR covering 44 % of these interventions as of 31 October 2021. With continued displacement and the rainy season, this gap is expected to continue to grow.

■ UNHCR continues to play a key role in interagency fora, particularly within the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) on issues such as the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA)/Sexual harassment (SH). UNHCR pursued its work with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT)/ United Nations Country Team (UNCT) towards the strengthening of the joint PSEA coordination in Burkina Faso. This support allowed mainly on the one hand, to draft the 2021-2024 interagency PSEA-SH strategy and its action plan and on the other hand, to strengthen the capacities of HCT / UNCT members and the members of Clusters WASH, Health, Shelter, CCCM and Education, on the IASC learning module "Say NO to sexual misconduct" and the capacities on the integration of Accountability to Affected People (AAP) / PSEA. In addition, UNHCR staff and partners were trained on PSEA/SH, the Code of Conduct and AAP, and a network of 89 focal points within all UNHCR offices and partners was established. UNHCR is also engaged in the community Engagement and Accountability Working Group and supports the establishment of complaints and feedback and accountability mechanisms within the framework of the CCCM/GSAT.