UNHCR Burkina Faso Factsheet - 1 January to 31 May2022

As of 30 April 2022, 1,902,150 persons have fled their homes in search of safety, increasingly moving towards urban centres, and contributing to the acceleration of urbanization. In comparison to April 2021, the total number of IDPs has increased by almost 40%.In addition, as of 31 May, Burkina Faso was hosting, 27,614 refugees and asylum seekers. Mobile teams to respond to Gender Based Violence (GBV) are operational in eight regions and a total of 24 community-led safe spaces have been constructed/refurbished since 2020 to offer women and girls information about available services and on issues relating to women’s rights, health in safety and confidentiality.

As part of the search for durable solutions for refugees living in Burkina Faso, third-country resettlement remains an important international tool to protect the most vulnerable refugees. In May, a first case was recommended to a resettlement country, under the Survivor of Violence/Torture and Legal and Physical Protection Needs categories.