UNHCR Burkina Faso Factsheet - 1 January-30 June 2021

As of 31 May, 1,253,416 persons have fled their homes in search of safety and have moved increasingly towards urban centres, adding to demographic pressure.

As of 31 May, Burkina Faso hosts 22,137 refugees including 11,314 living in Goudoubo camp in the Sahel region, following the relocations from the towns of Djibo, Dori and Gorom-Gorom and other spontaneous arrivals.

UNHCR has launched the construction of 1,000 durable and ecological shelters, thanks to the Euros 3 million contribution by the Government of Belgium