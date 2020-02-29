UNHCR Burkina Faso Country Operation Update - January - February 2020

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Malian refugees: In 2012, conflict broke out in northern Mali. Today, over 25,443 Malians have found refuge in Burkina Faso and are biometrically registered by UNHCR. The Sahel region, bordering Mali and Niger, hosts 98% of Malian refugees and is affected by so far uncontrolled insecurity and violence. Asylumseekers from Mali have continued to enter the Boucle du Mouhoun and Nord regions and live mainly in spontaneous sites or with the local host population. About 2855 have recently been enrolled by the Government as asylum seekers.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): Attacks and clashes between Burkinabe security forces and nonidentified armed groups have grown in intensity, causing casualties on both sides. The civilian population is increasingly targeted, resulting in more people forced to flee with the number of IDPs recorded at over 765,000 as of 12 February 2020.

Mixed Migratory Movements: Burkina Faso is a transit country of mixed migratory movements northwards. These migratory flows are mixed and consist of economic migrants, as well as persons in need of international protection.