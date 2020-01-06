06 Jan 2020

The UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel condemns the terrorist act on a bus in Sourou province, Burkina Faso

Report
from UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel
Published on 05 Jan 2020 View Original

Dakar, 05 January 2020 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations’ Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, expresses his outrage and condemnation of the terrorist act on a bus in Sourou province, in the north of Burkina Faso, in which reportedly fourteen people were killed and nineteenth others were wounded when the bus carrying students ran over an improvised explosive device on Saturday morning, 04 January.

He extends his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Burkina Faso.

The United Nations stands by the people of Burkina Faso in their quest for peace and development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.