The UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel condemns the terrorist act on a bus in Sourou province, Burkina Faso

Dakar, 05 January 2020 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations’ Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, expresses his outrage and condemnation of the terrorist act on a bus in Sourou province, in the north of Burkina Faso, in which reportedly fourteen people were killed and nineteenth others were wounded when the bus carrying students ran over an improvised explosive device on Saturday morning, 04 January.

He extends his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Burkina Faso.

The United Nations stands by the people of Burkina Faso in their quest for peace and development.